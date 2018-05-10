Whatever It Takes

SPRINGDALE -- Baseball players refer to getting hit by a pitch as "wearing it" or "taking one for the team."

Using that latter phrase as a measuring stick, few players do more for their team than Springdale Har-Ber senior Blaze Brothers. This season, Brothers has been plunked 13 times, a number he quotes with a smile and a badge of honor he wears proudly.

"I want to get on base any way I can," the second baseman said. "I've been hit a bunch, but I just figure that it's part of my job, just get the fire started. I don't really feel like I stand on top of the plate, but apparently, I do."

Brothers (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) is far more than a magnet for the baseball. He leads the Wildcats with a .427 batting average that includes 38 hits, 39 runs scored, 20 RBIs and 23 walks.

The 23 walks combined with the 13 hit-by-pitch means 36 times this season Brothers has reached base without a hit. Combine that with 24 stolen bases, and it equates into a prototypical lead-off hitter, Har-Ber coach Ron Bradley said.

"Speed is one of Blaze's great tools," Bradley said. "He has tremendous plate discipline. He's been our catalyst to get us going and give us an opportunity to score early. He can turn a walk into a double or triple with his speed on the bases.

"He brings a lot of intangibles to our ballclub."

With Brothers providing the spark atop the order, the Wildcats (28-4) rolled to the 7A-West Conference championship and a first-round bye in the Class 7A state tournament this week at North Little Rock. Har-Ber will not play until 10 a.m. Friday against either Fayetteville or Bryant.

Brothers is part of a pack of Wildcats who have played together since they were about 7 years old, he said. They started in the Springdale Kiwanis league and formed a travel ball team called the WildDogs.

"There are seven of us on the team who were on the WildDogs," Brothers said. "We won regionals and a bunch of tournaments. We dominated everything. All of us wanted to stay together because we're all friends. We hang out together, we eat together, we hit together.

"It's going to be really sad to see it end, but we'll always be in touch with each other."

The others are Jake Williams, Leighton Alexander, Lucas McCain, Kirby Jenkins, Hunter Wood, JD Scott and Blake Adams.

Together they form the nucleus of the team this season and led Har-Ber to its first conference championship. Last season, the Wildcats lost to Cabot 2-1 in the state championship game. This season their goal is to win Har-Ber's first state baseball championship.

"You have to play a great week of baseball to get to the championship game," Bradley said. "So many teams are capable of beating you one game. But we're playing quality baseball right now. I think our kids feel challenged to get back to where they were last year."

Brothers has been a two-sport star at Har-Ber for three seasons and signed a letter of intent to play football at Pitt State in February. But he has since de-committed from football and instead will focus on baseball in college. He has been offered a scholarship at Cowley (Kan.) Community College, one of the top juco programs in the nation. The Tigers are 40-9 this season and former Springdale High right-hander Andrew Roach has been a top starter this season.

"My heart was just more into baseball," Brothers said. "I thought it would be football because my dad played at Arkansas and for the Chicago Bears, but when it came right down to it, baseball was what I wanted to commit to."

Brothers will be joined at Cowley by current teammate Mac McCrosky, a shortstop. The two form what Bradley calls, "the best middle infield in the state."

"The old saying is championship teams are strong up the middle," Bradley said. "That has been the strong suit for us the past two years. They are all seniors, and we're going to miss them when they're gone."

With Brothers setting the table and doing whatever it takes to get on base, that may not happen for a few more games.

