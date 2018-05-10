TENNIS

Nadal advances

Novak Djokovic added another early elimination to his disappointing season, while Rafael Nadal continued to look invincible on clay. Djokovic lost to Kyle Edmund 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Wednesday in the second round of the Madrid Open, the sixth consecutive tournament in which he has failed to reach the quarterfinals. Nadal later cruised past Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-1, extending his record of consecutive sets won on clay to 48. Edmund will next play eighth-seeded David Goffin, who defeated Robin Haase 7-5, 6-3. Eighth-ranked Kevin Anderson defeated qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-2 to set up a third-round match against Philipp Kohlschreiber, who beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Also, top-ranked SimonaHalep beat Kristyna Pliskova 6-1, 6-4 to stay on track for a third consecutive title in Madrid, while Caroline Wozniacki’s bid to return to the top of the rankings ended with a 6-2, 6-2 loss to 20th-ranked Kiki Bertens.

Williams withdraws

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week’s Italian Open, saying she needs more time to be “100 percent ready to compete.” The tournament made the announcement via Twitter. Williams returned to the tour briefly this year after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter. The 23-time Grand Slam champion also withdrew from this week’s Madrid Open and sitting out Rome puts her status for the French Open, which starts May 27, in doubt. Williams, a four-time Italian Open champion, has not played since a first-round loss to Naomi Osaka in March at the Miami Open. Catherine Bellis takes Williams’ place in the Rome draw.

BASKETBALL

Casey coach of year

Toronto’s Dwane Casey is the NBA’s coach of the year, as presented by the National Basketball Coaches Association. The award named for longtime NBCA Executive Director Michael H. Goldberg is voted on by the league’s head coaches. The NBA also hands out a separate coach of the year award, which will be revealed June 25. Casey won the NBCA award after a season in which Toronto went 59-23 and finished with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Other coaches who received votes were Philadelphia’s Brett Brown, Houston’s Mike D’Antoni, Indiana’s Nate McMillan, San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Doc Rivers, Utah’s Quin Snyder and Portland’s Terry Stotts.

NFL

Ingram weighs options

Representatives for Mark Ingram said the New Orleans Saints running back did not test positive for a performance-enhancing drug and is weighing options for challenging his four-game suspension. Paul Bobbitt and David Jones of VIP Sports Management said Ingram was using a substance that is permitted by the NFL with a “proper use exemption.” The two agents did not specify which substance Ingram used. The NFL’s drug policy does not merely ban performance- enhancing drugs, but also certain legal substances which have been known to skew drug test results.

No charge against Penn

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn will not be charged with a crime after an investigation into an alleged domestic-violence incident last month in Los Angeles. The city attorney’s spokesman Frank Mateljan said Wednesday that there wasn’t enough evidence to bring charges against Penn, 35. Mateljan said the case was based on an alleged incident in April between Penn and his wife. He didn’t have additional details. Penn, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played for the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Raiders in 2014. He signed a two-year, $21 million contract extension in 2017.

BASEBALL

Bird to start rehab

Greg Bird is set to begin a rehab assignment today with the New York Yankees’ Class A affiliate in Tampa as he works back from ankle surgery. The oft-injured first baseman has been playing in extended spring training and homered Tuesday. Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday was the best Bird has felt since the operation. Bird had surgery March 27 and was projected to miss nearly two months. Surgeons removed a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle. Bird also missed time last year with a right ankle injury. Boone estimated Bird would need 10 to 20 days on a rehab assignment before he’d be ready to return to the major leagues.

Price has carpal tunnel

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price has been diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome after twice experiencing numbness in his pitching hand this season. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora announced the diagnosis on Boston radio station WEEI prior to a game Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, which Price was supposed to start. Price was sent back to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session Sunday. He was forced from a game April 11 with the same symptoms after allowing four runs in the first inning — the shortest start of his career. Cora described it as a “mild case of carpal tunnel” and said Price will rejoin the team today. He’ll throw at Yankee Stadium, and then the team will re-evaluate his status. Cora is hopeful Price will make his next scheduled start. Rick Porcello had his start moved up a day to fill in for Price on Wednesday.

A’s Cahill on 10-day DL

Oakland right-hander Trevor Cahill was put on the 10-day disabled list because of an impingement in his pitching elbow, a move retroactive to Sunday. Cahill signed with the A’s in mid-March after injuries depleted Oakland’s starting rotation. The 30-year-old started the season in the minors, was called up April 17 and went 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in four starts. He struck out a career-best 12 in six innings against Baltimore on Saturday. Manager Bob Melvin said he was unsure who will fill Cahill’s rotation spot. Kendall Graveman, the A’s opening-day starter, could be called up. He went 0-5 with an 8.89 ERA in six starts for Oakland and is 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in two outings with Class AAA Nashville.

Out-of-order Mets

The New York Mets batted out of order in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, undercutting a rally. Wilmer Flores batted second and struck out against Sal Romano for the second out of the inning. Asdrubal Cabrera came up next — following the batting order announced pre-game — and doubled to left. When cleanup hitter Jay Bruce came to the plate, umpire Gabe Morales took out the lineup card that the Mets had turned in and called an out for batting out of turn. The Mets’ lineup card was different than the announced order, showing Cabrera batting second and Flores third.

MOTOR SPORTS

Fines, penalties levied

The teams for drivers Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Daniel Suarez have been penalized by NASCAR after the race at Dover. Bowyer and Suarez were each hit with $50,000 fines for their crew chiefs and both teams lost their car chiefs for the next two races for rear window violations. Each team lost 20 drivers and owner points. Bowyer finished second and Suarez third on Sunday at Dover. Dillon, the Daytona 500 champion, had his team hit with a $25,000 fine to crew chief Justin Alexander and his car chief was suspended for one race. Bowyer and Dillon were already in NASCAR’s playoffs this season because of victories. Suarez, who is winless, fell three spots to 20th in the standings and is 27 points out of the postseason cutoff. Justin Allgaier, who won the Xfinity Series race at Dover, had his team fined $25,000, his crew chief suspended two races and lost 25 driver and owner points for a parts infraction: JR Motorsports blamed car damage on the last lap for the problem but said it would not appeal. Xfinity driver Jeb Burton had his crew chief fined $10,000 and his car chief was suspended for one race for a splitter issue.