Woman accused of threatening to stab children waiting for North Little Rock school bus

A woman threatened to stab children waiting for a North Little Rock school bus, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

A Seventh Street Elementary School student told an officer that it happened Friday morning at the bus stop near the intersection of Eighth and Magnolia streets.

The 12-year-old girl said a parent of another student accused her and others of "messing with her daughter," the report states.

Police said the child recorded part of the interaction on her phone, and the video showed the woman saying "I'll stab every m-----f----- child on this bus."

According to the report, the 12-year-old did not see a knife but said the woman gestured with her purse while threatening the students.

A 30-year-old North Little Rock woman was named a suspect on the report, but her name did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Thursday afternoon.