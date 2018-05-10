Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, May 10, 2018, 3:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Woman angry at utility worker leaves him suspended in lift, authorities say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:24 p.m.



RIDGEWOOD, N.J. — Police in New Jersey say a woman got angry at a cable TV worker and left him stranded in the air.

Police say the dispute started in Ridgewood on Monday between a woman and an Optimum employee. The Record reports the 59-year-old woman turned off the worker's truck while he was in the lift, leaving him stuck in midair.

Police said the woman took "utility property" before walking away.

The woman was charged with harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. She was released from custody with a pending court date.

No names have been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Woman angry at utility worker leaves him suspended in lift, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online