Little Rock charter school says 2 killed in week-ago I-30 crash were students

Two Little Rock charter school seniors killed earlier this month in a crash on Interstate 30 will be remembered at graduation, an official says.

SIATech Director Katie Hatley said the school will award honorary diplomas May 31 to Ohmod Lewis, 18, and Armani Jones, 17.

The seniors were killed when the 2003 Chrysler they were traveling in left the interstate in Little Rock near the 65th Street exit shortly before 6:30 p.m. May 3 and struck a tree, police previously said.

The weather was cloudy and rain had fallen earlier in the day, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

“Anytime you lose a child, that’s a loss. To lose two from the same school was tragic,” Hatley said, noting the tight-knit nature of the institution.

Lewis had plans of continuing to grow as a makeup artist, and Jones had set her sights on joining the military, Hatley said.