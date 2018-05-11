2 men, 4 children hurt in 2-vehicle wreck on Arkansas highway, authorities say

Two adults and four children were taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle collision on an Arkansas highway Friday morning, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Arkansas 72, about 1 mile east of Bentonville near Little Sugar Creek.

Steven Sexton, 43, of Rogers, was driving east on Arkansas 72 with his four children when his pickup was struck by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kendall Shelley, according to Arkansas State Police Trooper Jana Cordes.

Shelley, a Pea Ridge resident, was attempting to turn around and was traveling west when he hit Sexton's pickup, police said.

Shelley, Sexton and one of Sexton's children were reportedly flown to a Springfield, Mo., hospital. Authorities said the three other children, all Pea Ridge students, were treated and released from a nearby hospital. The children are 8, 9, 11 and 12.

According to police, the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.