2 men, 4 children hurt in 2-vehicle wreck on Arkansas highway, authorities say
By Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette staff
This article was published today at 3:04 p.m.
Two adults and four children were taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle collision on an Arkansas highway Friday morning, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:45 a.m. on Arkansas 72, about 1 mile east of Bentonville near Little Sugar Creek.
Steven Sexton, 43, of Rogers, was driving east on Arkansas 72 with his four children when his pickup was struck by a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Kendall Shelley, according to Arkansas State Police Trooper Jana Cordes.
Shelley, a Pea Ridge resident, was attempting to turn around and was traveling west when he hit Sexton's pickup, police said.
Shelley, Sexton and one of Sexton's children were reportedly flown to a Springfield, Mo., hospital. Authorities said the three other children, all Pea Ridge students, were treated and released from a nearby hospital. The children are 8, 9, 11 and 12.
According to police, the crash is under investigation and charges are pending.
