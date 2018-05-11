LIST: 20 Arkansas high school seniors earn Merit Scholarships

Twenty Arkansas high school seniors are among 2,500 students nationally to be named recipients of $2,500 National Merit Scholarships.

The winners are the National Merit finalists in each state determined to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

The National Merit Scholarship Corp. finances most of the single-payment $2,500 scholarships. Recipients may use their awards at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

The Arkansas recipients, their high schools and their career plans are:

Bella Vista

Benjamin E. Allen; Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; probable career field: computer science.

Bentonville

Nicholas Shawn Brophy; Bentonville High; probable career field: aerospace engineering.

Centerton

George Alan Shultz; Bentonville West High; probable career field: health care.

Conway

Hunter B. Davis; Conway High; probable career field: medicine.

Jackson H. Quick; Conway Christian School; probable career field: entrepreneurship.

Epifanio W. Torres-Smith; Conway High; probable career field: computer science.

Fayetteville

Emma K. Henry; Haas Hall Academy-Fayetteville; probable career field: computer science.

William K. Mayer; Fayetteville High; probable career field: public health.

Naomi Michael; Fayetteville High; probable career field: engineering.

Little Rock

Steven E. Angtuaco; Episcopal Collegiate School; probable career field: cell biology.

Logan G. Jennings; Central High; probable career field: undecided.

Jua Jung; Central High; probable career field: physics.

Paige F. Raborn; Central High; probable career field: international relations.

Mary K. Strickland; Mount St. Mary Academy; probable career field: international relations.

Rogers

Serena Puang; Rogers High; probable career field: English literature.

Jaden G. Uecker; Rogers High; probable career field: engineering.

Russellville

Sabrina Abigail Jones; Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts in Hot Springs; probable career field: biophysics.

Searcy

Lauren M. Bowles; Searcy High; probable career field: wildlife management.

Springdale

Pablo Manon; Har-Ber High; probable career field: public service.

Christina M. Trexler; Har-Ber High; probable career field: environmental engineering.

This is the second group of scholarship winners to be announced this year.

On April 18, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named. And on June 6 and July 16, some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced.

By the conclusion of this year's competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

