93-year-old man dies in Arkansas house fire

An early morning house fire claimed the life of a 93-year-old man Wednesday in Harrison.

Robert Routzong died in his residence at 502 N. Robinson St., Harrison Fire Chief Marvin Holt said.

Routzong was among five people in the house when the fire broke out, Holt said. Two others were treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.

Two dogs also died in the fire, Holt said.

Harrison's Fire Department responded to the call about 4:30 a.m. and it took 14 firefighters about five minutes to extinguish the blaze, Holt said.

Officials believe the fire started in Routzong's bedroom but the source of the fire remained undetermined Wednesday afternoon, the chief said.

There were no smoke detectors in the house, Holt said.

Another occupant was awakened by Routzong's cries for help, the chief said, but attempts to rescue Routzong were unsuccessful.

State Desk on 05/11/2018