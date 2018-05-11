Authorities: Arkansas cafeteria worker stole $27,000, didn't turn in money collected from students

An Arkansas cafeteria worker accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the school district surrendered to police Thursday, authorities said.

The Camden Police Department said it received information May 5 that 53-year-old Rebecca Naomi Dorris was suspected of taking about $27,540 from the Camden Fairview Intermediate School over a five-year span.

Dorris, a Camden resident, worked the register in the school's cafeteria, and didn't turn in money collected from students for breakfast and lunch, a news release states. The Camden Fairview School District reportedly provided investigators documents showing details of the theft.

By Friday afternoon, she had been released from the Ouachita County jail after posting a $2,500 bond.