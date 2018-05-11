3 people followed Little Rock man, hit him in head before trying to rob him, witnesses tell police

A Little Rock man was hurt by three strangers who tried to rob him Thursday evening, witnesses told police.

It happened about 5:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Battery Street, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

At the scene, witnesses told officers that three people followed the 21-year-old victim down the street and struck him in the head from behind.

He struggled with the assailants over his phone but was able to break free and run to a nearby yard, according to the witnesses' statements.

A 39-year-old woman said the attackers appeared to be in high school, the report states. Police noted the 21-year-old victim refused medical treatment for a small cut over his right eye that had mild swelling.

No items were reported stolen.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.