Despite loss, Arkansas teacher advances as semifinalist on 'Jeopardy!' Teachers Tournament
This article was published today at 11:58 a.m.
An Arkansas teacher may not have won on Friday’s airing of Jeopardy!, but he was still named a semifinalist in the show’s annual Teachers Tournament.
Jake Allen, a gifted and talented education teacher at Huntsville Intermediate School in Huntsville, came in second place with $16,200 in his episode.
Allen’s amount was $400 shy of the round's winner, but his final total still qualified him to advance as a non-winning high scorer.
The two-week tournament, which began May 7 and continues through May 18, allows competitors to vie for $100,000 and a spot in Jeopardy!’s Tournament of Champions.
All participants receive a $2,500 grant for classroom projects.
In 2017, Mary Parker and Cody Vest of Rogers High School competed in the Teachers Tournament. Parker finished in third place.
Jeopardy! airs at 11 a.m. weekdays in Little Rock on ABC affiliate KATV-TV.
PopMom says... May 11, 2018 at 12:17 p.m.
This is great. I hope in a week when the Teacher's tournament ends that you will put a picture in the ADG of the returning champion of regular Jeopardy who happens to be a black man from North Little Rock who has won three times.
BRR says... May 11, 2018 at 12:54 p.m.
You might give a SPOILER ALERT. The show doesn't air until later in the day in some areas.
