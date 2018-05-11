Audit criticizes Arkansas agency officials' use of nonprofits to carry out state work

Top officials for Arkansas’ parole and probation agency routinely use nonprofit groups under their control to carry out state work and, in at least two instances, created conflicts of interest through their roles outside the Department of Community Correction, legislative auditors said in a report released Friday.

The critical report was laced with details of private golf outings attended by vendors who had business with state agencies; substandard insurance practices; and thousands of emails sent from a deputy director’s state account that pertained to a private employee association that he was paid to lead. The report was presented to the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee.

The report, which was several months in making at the request of lawmakers, got immediate pushback by some who said it failed to capture the entire picture of the agency’s work.

The Department of Community Correction, which supervises more than 60,000 parolees and probationers, also released its own response disputing some the audit’s findings.

Sheila Sharp, the agency’s director, said any outside work by agency officials with nonprofit groups is done to promote the agency’s mission and to help its employees.

“If anything, the Legislature has neglected and fallen short of benefiting [Community Correction] employees,” said state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, D-Pine Bluff.

The most heavily debated aspect of the report Friday involved the nonprofit Arkansas Association of Correctional Employees, which has 4,404 members from Community Correction Department, the Parole Board and state prison employees. The executive director of the group, Kevin Murphy, is also a chief deputy director at Community Correction.

Murphy’s dual roles created a conflict of interest, the report found, stating: “Mr. Murphy performs multiple overlapping duties and has access to and significant influence over the employees of DCC.”

After the meeting, Murphy said he did not believe his position with the employees association created a conflict. He noted that the group’s board had reappointed him last fall. Murphy continues to serve in both positions.