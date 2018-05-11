BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

CLASS 7A
BENTONVILLE 4,
NORTH LITTLE ROCK 1
Tigers senior Austin Garrett outdueled Tucker Sparks to send Bentonville to today’s quarterfinals.
Garrett allowed an unearned run and tossed a complete-game two hitter. He struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. Sparks, a senior who held Bentonville scoreless for the first 3 innings, allowed 6 hits, walked 2 and hit a batter in 5 innings.
Senior Tyler Johnson broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth with a two-run single.
North Little Rock scored in the first when Weston Mcghee reached on a two-out error and scored on a single by senior Dezmond Cordova.
Bentonville tied the game in the fourth on a two-out single by sophomore Sam Golden. Junior Parker Charlton drove in Bentonville’s final run with an infield grounder.
BRYANT 3, FAYETTEVILLE 2
Senior Myers Buck broke up a scoreless game by clubbing a two-strike pitch for a two-run double in the fourth inning to lead the Hornets (21-9) over the Bulldogs (17-14).
Bryant starter junior right-hander Will McEntire gave up 2 runs, struck out 7, walked 2 and allowed 5 hits in 6 innings to pick up the victory.
Coby Greiner pitched 1 2/3 innings and Scott Schmidt got the final out for the save.
Logan Chambers added an RBI for Bryant. Beau Stuckey and Mason Shaw each drove in a run for Fayetteville. Bulldogs starter Miller Pleimann (6 hits, 2 walks, 1 hit batter) suffered the loss.
VAN BUREN 12,
FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 1
Trevor Johnson drove in four runs to pace the Pointers (21-6) over the Grizzlies (10-25). The junior hit a sacrifice fly in the first and slugged a game-ending three-run home run in the sixth inning to lead Van Buren’s nine-hit attack. Connor Johnson, Trevor Johnson and Evan Jones combined for a six-hitter for Van Buren. Chase Moore drove in two runs with a sacrifice fly and a single. Jackson Hurst also had two RBI with a double and a single.
Northside senior Grant Johnson doubled in the fourth, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a balk.
CLASS 6A
JACKSONVILLE 11,
EL DORADO 8
Jacksonville was able to advance in a first-round meeting against El Dorado, but it wasn’t easy.
After being down six runs in the first inning and later being down 9-1 after three innings, El Dorado rallied. The Wildcats brought the tying run to the plate in the seventh inning but grounded into a game-ending double play.
Jacksonville was led by Ethan Gray, who scored a team-high three runs.
BENTON 10,
WEST MEMPHIS 0 (5)
GREENWOOD — It didn’t take Benton long to pull away in a first-round matchup with a couple of big offensive innings against West Memphis (12-15). The Panthers were retired in order in the first inning but then were able to put together a three-hit, five-run inning to take a big lead in the second inning. Benton (20-11) added five more runs in the third inning to put the game well out of reach.
Caleb Easterling helped lead the offense for the Panthers, scoring twice while hitting a two-run home run in the second inning. Logan Easterling, Jared Kelly and Logan Black each scored two runs for Benton.
TEXARKANA 4, SEARCY 1
Searcy (8-18) scored the first run of the game in the third inning but didn’t score again.
Texarkana’s Cody Adcock hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. Wren Williams then drove Adcock in with a bunt single to extend the lead to 3-1 for the Razorbacks (19-9).
Searcy’s lone run was scored by Bobby Graham, who reached on a walk before scoring.
CLASS 2A
MCCRORY 6, LAVACA 3
PANGBURN — McCrory catcher Zeke Alumbaugh’s sliding catch in foul territory near first base cemented the Jaguars’ first-round victory Thursday.
