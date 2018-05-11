Benton routs Jacksonville in opener

GREENWOOD -- It went well early and often for the Benton Lady Panthers in a first-round matchup at the Class 6A softball state tournament.

Benton needed just three innings for a 15-0 victory against Jacksonville on Thursday at Lady Bulldog Field.

"You always learn a lot playing in the first game of state tournaments," Benton Coach Heidi Cox said. ""It's good to see the field and play on it. We are excited for this win and for the rest of the tournament."

The top of the lineup was key for Benton with the initial five hitters in the order scoring 13 of the team's runs in the game.

From the bottom of the order, Madi Mehlin led the way with two hits and four RBI for the Lady Panthers (18-14-1). Cayla Clayton also had a walk and a two-run double.

"We faced a really good team," Jacksonville Coach Hank Hawk said. "That program year in and year out is going to be right there. They played well that's for sure."

The offensive effort was backed by Tuesday Melton who pitched a no-hitter in her three innings of work while striking out four batters. She also reached base three times at the plate.

Jacksonville (10-13) got its lone base runner when Alex Martin reached on an error. Melton was able to get a double play right after to end the second inning.

"I was really impressed with her on the mound," Cox said. "She did a great job. We'll take the no-hitter. We made an error, but she got out of it right after that. Can't ask for a better game."

Benton's offense was able to score by driving in runs with hits but the Lady Panthers manufactured runs, too. They scored on delayed steals, wild pitches and even on strikeouts thanks to dropped third strikes.

"We moved the runners around and put them in good spots to score," Cox said. "I feel like we did the little things right. We tried to score any way we could. I'm proud of the girls."

Benton scored four runs in the first inning, four in the second, then seven more to end the game in the third.

It was a quick tournament exit for Jacksonville, but Hawk said the learning experience will help the program down the road.

"We wanted to make this a positive day," Hawk said. "We come from a situation where girls just don't grow up playing the game. We have to teach them the rules and go from there. I'm so proud of this team and the senior class making the tournament."

Benton, which made it to the semifinals of last year's tournament, now looks keep the momentum going.

"Sometimes you feel like luck is on your side," Cox said. "I really thought their pitcher did a good job keeping us off balance and not making it easy. Hopefully the luck continues for us in the tournament."

Sports on 05/11/2018