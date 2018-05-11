Home / Latest News /
Black bear devours 2 dozen cupcakes left in baker's car
By The Associated Press
ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — The smell of two dozen cupcakes in a baker's car was too much for a black bear in New Jersey.
The bruin smashed a window and left only smeared icing and a paw print behind.
Christine Allen told The Record that the bear ate every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcake that she had made for a large order. Awaken by the dog barking and a "crunch sound," her husband spotted the bear early Thursday.
Rockaway Township Police Lt. Peter Reilly said it looks like the bear has done some other damage in the area and breaking into a car raises concern. Police have notified wildlife officials.
Allen said while she doesn't want her property destroyed, she doesn't want the bear to be killed.
