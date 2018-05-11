Boyfriend of Arkansas woman arrested in her strangulation death, police say

ROGERS — Police in Oklahoma have arrested the live-in boyfriend of a northwest Arkansas woman who was found dead last week.

Rogers Police Department spokesman Keith Foster said 49-year-old Kevin Wayne Clayborn was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma City in the death of 48-year-old Misha Rivera of Rogers.

Foster said Clayborn was arrested on capital murder and theft of property charges.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that Rivera was found dead at her home with a ligature wrapped around her neck.

Rivera reportedly worked at the Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter's thrift store in Rogers.

"Misha was an employee at our thrift store for over a year, was well-loved by her colleagues and was a passionate advocate to support those who are affected by domestic violence," the shelter said on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this most difficult time."

Clayborn was being held Friday in the Oklahoma County jail, and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.