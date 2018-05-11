Couple with Arkansas ties die in murder-suicide hours before divorce proceedings

A couple with Arkansas roots died in a murder-suicide in west Georgia hours before they were scheduled to appear in court for divorce proceedings Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Jeffery and Lora Gilbert, both 26, were found dead in the backyard of a home in Columbus, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

According to Bryan, Jeffery Gilbert traveled from Arkansas to Georgia with his mother for the court appearance. He reportedly dropped off his mother at a motel Monday, saying he was going somewhere to buy a suit.

Instead, Bryan said, Gilbert bought a gun and went to Lora Gilbert's residence. He texted his mother that things were "fine" about 4:30 p.m., according to the coroner.

Jeffery Gilbert's mother called Columbus police to conduct a welfare check at the residence Tuesday morning when her son had not returned to the motel, Bryan said.

An autopsy determined that Jeffery Gilbert shot Lora Gilbert, then himself.

The two had been married for about seven years, according to Bryan. Both were from Arkansas. A search of voter records shows that Lora Gilbert once lived in Ozark in Franklin County.

State Desk on 05/11/2018