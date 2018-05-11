Richardson given 6th year of eligibility

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville defensive back Kevin Richardson can play in 2018 after being awarded a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, a school spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Richardson, from Jacksonville, was a team captain last season when he had 50 tackles and 3 interceptions and returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in the Razorbacks' 38-37 victory at Ole Miss. He has played in 29 games at Arkansas, including 15 starts.

Richardson redshirted as a true freshman 2013 and suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of 2016 when he tore his pectoral muscle and required surgery. Last month, the NCAA Division I Council voted to allow a sixth year to players who were redshirted their first year on campus and later missed another season because of an injury.

Richardson went through senior day ceremonies last year, but was allowed to practice this spring because he was enrolled in a graduate program.

Richardson is the second Arkansas player to receive a sixth year, along with running back Kody Walker in 2016.

Sports on 05/11/2018