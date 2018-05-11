Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 11, 2018

Ex-Arkansas mayor pleads innocent to assault involving teenage girl

By NWA Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Stacy Digby

BENTONVILLE -- The former Highfill mayor pleaded innocent Monday to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Stacy Digby, 44, faces from six to 30 years in prison if convicted of sexual assault, a felony.

Shane Wilkinson, Digby's attorney, declined to comment.

Digby, arrested March 28 and free on $30,000 bond, was elected mayor in 2010. He resigned from office the day of his arrest.

Benton County sheriff's office deputies arrested Digby after investigating his relationship with a 17-year-old girl, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The girl told detectives she and Digby had a sexual relationship that started when she turned 16, according to the affidavit.

A hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 4.

Metro on 05/11/2018

Print Headline: Ex-mayor pleads innocent to assault

