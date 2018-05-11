Fayetteville superintendent accused of sexual harassment still on paid leave; district says it finished investigation last month

FAYETTEVILLE — An Arkansas school district's superintendent has been on paid administrative leave for more than a month while the school board works to resolve a sexual harassment complaint made against him in March.

Board President Justin Eichmann said Wednesday he had no new information to provide concerning Fayetteville schools chief Matthew Wendt. The Fayetteville School Board held a workshop on the 2018-19 district budget Wednesday.

Wendt's leave began April 8. His annual salary is $231,080 or about $19,256 a month, according to his contract.

"I think it is outrageous that we are approaching two months from the date I made the complaint, and we are still waiting for the school board to recommend action," Suzanne Clark, the complainant's lawyer, said in an email Tuesday.

A district employee made the complaint against Wendt on March 14, at which time the district began an investigation, said Chris Lawson, general counsel for the district. The district concluded its investigation April 13, Lawson said.

Wendt's attorney, Elizabeth Robben Murray at the law firm Friday, Eldredge & Clark, said Wednesday she had "nothing to report" in regards to a possible hearing to address the allegations or the length of the inquiry.

Kristen Garner, Arkansas School Board Association staff attorney, said Thursday no clear guidelines exist for superintendent due process like they do for teachers when it comes to possible disciplinary matters.

The board went into an executive session for about two hours at a special meeting regarding a personnel matter April 18 but refused to name the employee members discussed. Wendt joined the board for about an hour. In general, only board members and the superintendent can attend executive sessions. If the session concerns the superintendent, he or she can only attend with the board's invitation.

The board voted in public after the session to "further consider" the matter.

The employee who was the subject of the executive session received written notice sometime after the meeting and can request a hearing before the School Board, said Susan Keller Kendall, attorney at Kendall Law Firm in Rogers and the board's legal counsel. She didn't give the date that notice was given.

"Nothing has been scheduled as of yet," Kendall said in an email May 3.

The board unanimously voted in January to extend Wendt's contract through June 30, 2021, after completing his annual review. The board increased his annual salary of $218,000 to $231,080. Wendt joined Fayetteville Public Schools on July 1, 2016, as the 11th superintendent since the district was founded in 1871.

John L Colbert, associate superintendent for support services, has been serving as acting superintendent, which follows the established district protocol, according to a email from Kendall.

The last day of school for students on the regular calender is May 24, which is also the date of the next School Board meeting. Summer break starts June 8 for students on the continuous learning calendar.