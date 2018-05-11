Former Baylor signee visits Arkansas

Former Baylor center signee Ibby Ali visited Arkansas on Friday.

"I’m on my way back home," Ali said. "For now all I can say is that it went well."

Ali (6-10, 235 pounds) attended Maumelle High School in 2017 and averaged 4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field as a senior. A native of Nigeria, he began playing basketball in 2014 after arriving in the United States.

Earlier in the year, he said Tulane, Nebraska, Syracuse, Georgetown and Arkansas were recruiting him. He committed and signed with Baylor in April but was recently released from his letter of intent.

Ali could become the final member of the 2018 class should he commit and sign with Arkansas.