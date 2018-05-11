Forward Victor Iwuakor talks Arkansas offer

Athletic junior forward Victor Iwuakor joined Recruiting Thursday to talk about his offer from Arkansas and his ties to the state.

Iwuakor, 6-7, 210 pounds of Sulphur Springs, Texas, has other scholarship offers from schools such as Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Houston, Texas A&M, Memphis, Tulane, Texas-Arlington and others.

He moved to America from Nigeria about five years ago. His host family is from Arkansas and attended school at the UA.

Host family happy about Arkansas offer:

"It was crazy because I knew they would like for me to go there. When I got the offer they were so happy and happy to see me get an offer from Arkansas."

Coach Mike Anderson and associate head coach Melvin Watkins:

"They're just telling me how they want me and I'm going to be a good factor for them."

Fellow Nigerian and former Hog center Moses Kingsley:

"I asked him a couple of questions and he answered. He said he liked it and that;s the best place to be.

Iwuakor, named District Defensive MVP as a sophomore, is averaging 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 1.2 steals a game while shooting 50 percent from the field.