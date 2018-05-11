Free Music in the Park Returns

Eureka Springs' annual Music in the Park Series continues May 19 with its next event. The Eureka Springs City Advertising & Promotion Commission hosts Americana, blues, country, folk and rock acts at the band shell for free concerts on the third weekends through the summer. This summer's schedule includes:

May 19 -- Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville Roots Festival alum Jonathan Byrd, who The Chicago Tribune called "one of the top 50 songwriters of the past 50 years," returns to Northwest Arkansas on May 19. Jonathan and The Cowboys are musical gunslingers, vaudevillian hucksters and old-fashioned tent revivalists. Between heartbreaking ballads and heart-lifting sing-alongs, the Cowboys entertain and get audiences involved in the show.

June 15 -- Selwyn Birchwood, 5 p.m.

During Blues Weekend in Eureka Springs, remarkable contemporary bluesman Selwyn Birchwood takes to Basin Spring Park for a free performance. With his fiery guitar and lap steel playing, his trailblazing, instantly memorable songs and gritty, unvarnished vocals, Birchwood is among the most extraordinary young stars in the blues. His deep familiarity with blues tradition allows him to bust the genre wide open, adding new sounds, colors and textures, all delivered with a revival tent preacher's fervor and a natural storyteller's charisma.

July 21 -- The Cate Brothers, 6 p.m.

Local legends and Northwest Arkansas favorites The Cate Brothers -- twins Earl and Ernie -- once exemplified the country-style rock and roll that flourished in the Ozark Mountains area, before adding rhythm and blues, soul and funk to their approach in a distinctly unpretentious way. The two gained notoriety in Arkansas in the 1960s and have held a special place in the music scene and Arkansas music lovers' hearts ever since. The Cates remain true to their musical roots in that theirs is a "country soul" unit, and they are masters of a kind of rhythmic eclecticism that is native to the cultural territory from which it emerged -- bounded generationally by Bob Wills's western swing and the Band's blend of hillbilly simplicity and blues depth.

NAN What's Up on 05/11/2018