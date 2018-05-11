Home /
FYI
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
Friday
Bridge of Love -- Hang flowers from the bridge in honor of love, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11-13, Basin Bath House Bridge. Donations to ESSA scholarship fund. Photo at 1:30 p.m. May 13. Email director@essa-art.org.
Juggling Festival -- Competition and workshops with jugglers from all over the U.S., 1-8 p.m. May 11-12, Van Buren & Benton streets in Eureka Springs. Free. Email galen@jugglology.com.
Distinguished Speaker Series -- With artist Deborah Butterfield, whose bronze life-size sculptures have been exhibited in museums worldwide, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.
"The Hound of the Baskervilles" -- Re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.
"Ann" -- The inspiring, funny, down-to-earth story of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, 8 p.m. May 11-12; 2 p.m. May 13, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $17-$40. 631-8988.
Saturday
The Little Craft Show -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Square on Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. Email info@thelittlecraftshow.com.
Mother's Day Tea -- With tea sandwiches, scones, lemonade & more, 1-3 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $25 adults; $10 children. 783-3000.
Paint With an Attitude -- With a galaxy theme, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. 271-6816.
Spring Fling -- Live music, food and a tour of the new gallery spaces, 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.
"The Music of Florence Price" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center. $17-$45. 452-7575.
-- Becca Martin-Brown
bmartin@nwadg.com
NAN What's Up on 05/11/2018
Print Headline: FYI
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: FYI
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.