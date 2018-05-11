Friday

Bridge of Love -- Hang flowers from the bridge in honor of love, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11-13, Basin Bath House Bridge. Donations to ESSA scholarship fund. Photo at 1:30 p.m. May 13. Email director@essa-art.org.

Juggling Festival -- Competition and workshops with jugglers from all over the U.S., 1-8 p.m. May 11-12, Van Buren & Benton streets in Eureka Springs. Free. Email galen@jugglology.com.

Distinguished Speaker Series -- With artist Deborah Butterfield, whose bronze life-size sculptures have been exhibited in museums worldwide, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335.

"The Hound of the Baskervilles" -- Re-imagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's story, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through May 27, TheatreSquared at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. $17-$47. 443-5600.

"Ann" -- The inspiring, funny, down-to-earth story of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, 8 p.m. May 11-12; 2 p.m. May 13, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $17-$40. 631-8988.

Saturday

The Little Craft Show -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Shiloh Square on Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. Email info@thelittlecraftshow.com.

Mother's Day Tea -- With tea sandwiches, scones, lemonade & more, 1-3 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $25 adults; $10 children. 783-3000.

Paint With an Attitude -- With a galaxy theme, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 5-12. Free. 271-6816.

Spring Fling -- Live music, food and a tour of the new gallery spaces, 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.

"The Music of Florence Price" -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center. $17-$45. 452-7575.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

