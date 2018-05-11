• Richard Remme, 51, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, who had a gun in a waist holster as he played with his dog, Balew, told police he was shot in the leg when the pit bull-Labrador mix bounded into his lap, disabling the safety and stepping on the trigger.
• C. Andrew Doyle, the Episcopal bishop of Texas, said St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Beaumont and an Episcopal school next-door will be closed until further notice after a package left at the church's front door exploded, causing minor damage.
• Chris Kelly, mayor of West Mifflin, Pa., said a resident's large flag containing a swastika and hanging on his front porch near a Confederate battle flag represents "pure hatred," but nothing can be done about it "because of our liberal freedoms."
• Hattie Reynolds, 95, of Daytona Beach, Fla., who called police during an argument with her 46-year-old granddaughter, was arrested on a domestic-violence charge after officers learned that she had hit the younger woman in the face with a slipper, Police Chief Craig Capri said.
• Zach Prescott, a member of Boston University's track and cross-country squads, is waiting to hear from Guinness World Records about whether he set a record by running a mile in 4 minutes, 43.2 seconds while juggling three lacrosse balls -- an endeavor called "joggling."
• Kristen Aragon, 35, and Melissa Goelz, 29, both of Farmington, N.M., were arrested on kidnapping and molestation counts after they drove 13 hours to pick up a 14-year-old Oklahoma boy they had met through an online game and took him home with them, authorities said.
• Dennis Neyland, an off-duty Slidell, La., police officer, foiled an attempted robbery and kidnapping of an 83-year-old woman in Baton Rouge by asking if everything was all right when the woman refused to drive through an intersection, and Neyland confronted the attacker.
• Sonny Smith, 38, of Clackamas, Ore., angry over being excluded from a family wedding, was sentenced to three years' probation for calling airports in Las Vegas and Midland, Texas, to falsely report that his father and brother were terrorists.
• Peggy Foraker of Trophy Club, Texas, got her high school ring back nearly 60 years after she lost it at age 19 on a field trip in the Smallin Civil War Cave near Ozark, Mo., when two people found the ring while doing an historical survey of the cave.
2018-05-11
