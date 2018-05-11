Little Rock police investigating city's third homicide reported in 4 days

Little Rock police said a homicide was reported Friday evening, marking the third slaying in the city this week.

The department said on Twitter at 6:20 p.m. that officers were on the scene in the 6300 block of Colonel Glenn Road.

Dispatch records show a call of "unknown trouble" came in about 5:45 p.m. from that address.

It is the 18th homicide in Arkansas' capital city this year.

