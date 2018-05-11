LIVE! in NWA

Home /
Friday
Deep Sequence -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland -- 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Brick Fields Blues Therapy -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mary-Heather -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Dial Up -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
The Downtown Livewires -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Dwayne Duke -- 8:30 p.m., stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Candy Lee -- 7 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Move Orchestra -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
RaeCam -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Saturday
Dane Joneshill -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.
Dwayne Duke -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Sarah Loethen -- 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The 1 Oz. Jig -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Caleb Ryan Martin -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Goose -- 9 p.m., with Brother and the Hayes. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Deep Sequence -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.
Solid Ground -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.
Ozark Folkways Spring Fling -- 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.
Tony Alvarez -- 7 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.
Reliance Gode -- 2 p.m., with Endfall, and more. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $5.
Primus and Mastodon -- 7 p.m. co-headlining show. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42.50-$56.75.
-- Jocelyn Murphy
