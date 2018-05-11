Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 11, 2018, 1:11 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

LIVE! in NWA

This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.

courtesy-photo-willi-carlisle-award-winning-folksinger-writer-and-theater-artist-carlisle-debuts-his-new-record-to-tell-you-the-truth-at-8-pm-today-at-stage-eighteen-in-fayetteville-stage18livecom-10

Courtesy photo Willi Carlisle -- Award-winning folksinger, writer and theater-artist Carlisle debuts his new record "To Tell You the Truth" at 8 p.m. today at Stage Eighteen in Fayetteville. stage18live.com. $10.

Friday

Deep Sequence -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland -- 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Brick Fields Blues Therapy -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mary-Heather -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Dial Up -- 8:30 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

The Downtown Livewires -- 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Dwayne Duke -- 8:30 p.m., stand-up comedy. Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Candy Lee -- 7 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Move Orchestra -- 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

RaeCam -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Saturday

Dane Joneshill -- 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $10.

Dwayne Duke -- 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Sarah Loethen -- 7 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The 1 Oz. Jig -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Caleb Ryan Martin -- Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Goose -- 9 p.m., with Brother and the Hayes. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Deep Sequence -- Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band -- 7 p.m., NEBCO FIRE-EMS Community Center, Garfield.

Solid Ground -- 8 p.m., Nomads Music Lounge, Fayetteville.

Ozark Folkways Spring Fling -- 6-9 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow.

Tony Alvarez -- 7 p.m., Ramo d'Olivo, Bentonville.

Reliance Gode -- 2 p.m., with Endfall, and more. The Sound Room, Fort Smith. $5.

Primus and Mastodon -- 7 p.m. co-headlining show. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $42.50-$56.75.

-- Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 05/11/2018

Print Headline: LIVE! in NWA

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: LIVE! in NWA

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online