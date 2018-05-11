Little Rock police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Police on Thursday were investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead inside a house in southwest Little Rock, an official said.

Lt. Michael Ford, a police spokesman, said authorities responded about 6:37 p.m. to a report of two people found dead. He said a "family member" discovered the bodies.

Officers arrived to find a 58-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman dead inside the house at 8608 Edwina Drive, he said.

Ford described the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide and said both people had been shot. Ford said the man and woman lived at the address, but reported Thursday evening that investigators had not figured out their relationship.

It was unclear Thursday whether the man or the woman was the shooter. Ford reported Thursday evening that is was also unclear when the homicide occurred.

The slaying is the 17th that Little Rock police have reported this year.

Family members lingered Thursday evening outside the bright yellow police tape on Edwina Drive. Authorities moved in and out of the one-story home blocked off by the tape.

A woman stood nearby with others and described herself as a relative of the woman who was found dead.

"She was a good woman ... she was happy," she said.

"It's too much," said another woman.

