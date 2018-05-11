• In a feud that played out Thursday on Twitter, President Donald Trump referred to the Senate minority leader as "Cryin' Chuck Schumer," who in turn reminded the president of an initiative just begun by the first lady that calls for children to speak online with "respect." Trump took aim at Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., during a series of late-morning tweets, suggesting hypocrisy in his stance on the Iran nuclear deal. Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the pact this week, much to the dismay of some allies. "Senator Cryin' Chuck Schumer fought hard against the Bad Iran Deal, even going at it with President Obama, & then Voted AGAINST it!" Trump wrote. "Now he says I should not have terminated the deal - but he doesn't really believe that!" Trump also took a shot in the same tweet at fired FBI director James Comey. Schumer didn't take long to fire back and did so with just a seven-character response: "#BeBest." That is the name of the initiative started by first lady Melania Trump, which focuses on several major issues facing children today, including social media use. A White House website explaining that part of the initiative says that "when children learn positive online behaviors early-on, social media can be used in productive ways and can effect positive change." It says Melania Trump believes it is the responsibility of adults to educate and reinforce to children that, whether verbally or online, "they must choose their words wisely and speak with respect and compassion."

• Pop star Britney Spears confirms that the workout videos she posted on social media were as grueling as they looked, even if she and her trainer boyfriend made it look easy. Spears and Sam Asghari went through intricate movements, including Asghari lifting Spears several times and Spears doing a headstand -- and it seemed effortless. But in reality, Spears says he put her through it. "He's a trainer so everything has to be so perfect. We probably did 40 [takes] and I hurt myself," she joked in an interview. "It looked great, he did a good job and he edited it really, really well." Spears plans to ramp up the exercises in the coming weeks as she prepares to return to touring with the Piece of Me tour, sponsored by Pepsi. Spears' tour takes her Las Vegas residency on the road, where she'll perform dates across North America and Europe. Spears said she looks forward to getting back onstage because it helps bring her out of her shell. "I'm very sensitive and sometimes I just want to run away because I'm a very shy person," she said. "I think energy is contagious and when I get onstage with the dancers, we all kind of vibe off each other. We feel the same energy and we connect."

