North Little Rock man accused of driving while intoxicated with 4 kids in vehicle

A North Little Rock man accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested after an officer found four children in his vehicle, police say.

Timothy Staten, 31, faces four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Staten, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say Staten had a blood alcohol content level of 0.28 and was arrested in the area of 22nd Street and Pike Avenue.

Records show Staten remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Friday afternoon, and bail had not been set. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.