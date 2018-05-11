Oklahoma lineman appreciates his Fry time

Elite sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Raym is looking to visit the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville for a second time this summer in large part because of his relationship with offensive line coach Dustin Fry.

He and Fry talked Tuesday evening after his school's spring practice.

"It went great," Raym said. "Got out of football and got with Coach Fry and talked to him on the phone. We had a good conversation for a good 30 minutes."

Raym, 6-4, 305 pounds of Broken Arrow, Okla. has scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Nebraska, among others. Arkansas Coach Chad Morris extended an offer to Raym in less than a week of being hired in December.

He committed to Oklahoma in November, but recently reopened his recruitment on May 3. Raym said conversations with Fry flow very easily.

"Sometimes you just can't explain some things," Raym said. "It's just bonds you make. He's such a personable guy. I don't know. It's sometimes hard to explain sometimes."

Raym and his father visited the Hogs on Feb. 24.

"I loved the campus and the football facilities and all of the people," Raym said. "They treated me so well when I was down there. It was just great to be down there."

CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming travels the nation about five months out of the year seeing the top prospects. He rated Raym a 5-star recruit after meeting with him in October.

"He's the number one prospect in Oklahoma for the 2020 class," Lemming said. "I have him listed as one of the top five offensive lineman in the nation for that class. He has great size and is a terrific all-around athlete. He dominates as a run and pass blocker. Great balance, very aggressive and smart."

Raym also plans to visit Oklahoma this summer while considering other trips. Raym's father also liked his experience in Fayetteville.

"Oh, he loved it," Raym said. "He thought the facilities were amazing. He really loves Coach Fry, also."

With two more years of high school football, Raym already has impressive numbers in the weight room with a 305-pound bench press, 500 squat and 295 power clean while also having a 27-inch vertical jump.

He graded out at an "A" last season with an impressive 123 pancake blocks.

"I just got that switch," Raym said. "I mean I'm not the strongest guy out there. I'm pretty strong, I'm pretty fast. It all comes in handy, but when I get on the field everything changes. I'm not the same person I am off the field. I just switch and want to get out there and want to kill people."

After working by doing landscaping and lawn care and saving up for about a year and a half, he purchased a Ford 2005 F-150 Lariat on Thursday.

"I do it all basically," Raym said. "I'll mow, I'll rake, but my favorite thing to do is tree removal. I don't know I just enjoy cutting and splitting."

Doing his best impersonation of Paul Bunyan, Raym isn't afraid of heights and having to go up high to fell a tree.

"I've had to go up a couple of times on a 25-foot ladder and start from the top," Raym said.

