Jury selection starts in governor's trial

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appeared in court Thursday as jury selection got underway in a criminal trial accusing him of taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he has acknowledged having an affair.

The Republican governor faces the potential of prison time if convicted of the felony invasion-of-privacy charge but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Jury selection was taking longer than anticipated. St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison, prosecutors and Greitens' attorneys are sorting through as many as 160 potential jurors during their multiday selection process.

Greitens, 44, is accused of taking and transmitting an unauthorized photograph of a blindfolded and partially naked woman while she was bound to exercise rings in the basement of his St. Louis home in 2015, before he was elected.

Prosecutors acknowledged in court earlier this week that they have not found such a photo. Greitens has repeatedly declined to say if he took a picture and has referred to the affair as an "entirely consensual relationship."

In addition to the invasion-of-privacy case, Greitens faces a separate criminal charge in St. Louis of improperly disclosing the donor list of The Mission Continues charity to his political fundraiser in 2015 without its permission.

Ex-lawmaker gets 6 months in tax case

CHICAGO -- A federal judge handed former U.S. Rep. Mel Reynolds a six-month prison sentence for failing to file tax returns, telling the Harvard graduate he'd "squandered" opportunities to become something better.

At Thursday's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Robert Gettleman alluded to how the 66-year-old had brought himself up from poverty in Mississippi to win a seat in Congress. Gettleman recalled thinking himself in the early 1990s about Reynolds' promise.

Earlier, Reynolds asked the judge for a year of probation. "To put me in jail serves what purpose?"

Prosecutors had asked for a two-year sentence.

The sentencing came seven months after Gettleman found Reynolds guilty in a bench trial on four misdemeanor counts for failing to file tax returns for income made while consulting for Chicago businessmen in Africa.

The Rhodes Scholar resigned from Congress in 1995 after being convicted of statutory rape. He was later convicted on charges that included concealing debts.

Suit on device sifting at border to go on

BOSTON -- A federal judge has denied a request by President Donald Trump's administration to throw out a lawsuit challenging the right of border agents to seize and search the mobile phones and laptops of U.S. citizens without warrants or a showing of probable cause.

"Plaintiffs have plausibly alleged that the government's digital device search policies substantially burden travelers' First Amendment rights," U.S. District Judge Denise Casper in Boston wrote in a ruling Wednesday.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation sued in September, alleging the searches at airports and land borders of U.S. citizens and lawful immigrants are based on outdated laws that were intended to apply to the contents of suitcases and purses -- not the detailed personal data stored on smartphones and laptops.

The U.S. had argued that a long-standing federal court precedent recognizes the authority of the border searches.

Nurse charged in elder McMaster's death

PHILADELPHIA -- A nurse was charged Thursday in the death of the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser after authorities said she failed to give him a series of neurological exams after his fall at a Philadelphia care facility.

Christann Shyvin Gainey, 30, intends to plead innocent to involuntary manslaughter, neglect and records-tampering in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., her lawyer said.

The 84-year-old retired Army officer died April 13, about eight hours after falling and hitting his head at the Cathedral Village retirement community. A medical examiner ruled McMaster died of "blunt impact head trauma."

Surveillance video showed that Gainey, who worked as a contract nurse at Cathedral Village, failed to conduct a series of eight neurological evaluations of McMaster as required, prosecutors said. Gainey then allegedly falsified documents to make it seem she had.

Gainey's attorney, Sharon Piper, declined further comment.

McMaster's son, H.R. McMaster Jr., served as Trump's national security adviser from February 2017 until he resigned in March.

