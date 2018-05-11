Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 11, 2018, 1:28 p.m.

PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 2 new sloth bears

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.

sahaasa-left-and-pabu-right-are-seen-in-this-photo-posted-by-the-little-rock-zoo

Sahaasa, left, and Pabu, right, are seen in this photo posted by the Little Rock Zoo.



The Little Rock Zoo said Thursday that it received two new sloth bears last week.

According to a Facebook post, Pabu, who is 18 months old, is a male that was born at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. He was joined by Sahaasa, a 5-and-a-half-year-old male. Both were sent to Arkansas' capital city as part of a breeding recommendation by the Species Survival Plan.

The zoo already had Khali, a female sloth bear.

Pabu and Sahaasa are rotating on exhibit but will eventually be seen together, according to the post.

