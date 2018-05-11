Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 2 new sloth bears
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 11:42 a.m.
The Little Rock Zoo said Thursday that it received two new sloth bears last week.
According to a Facebook post, Pabu, who is 18 months old, is a male that was born at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. He was joined by Sahaasa, a 5-and-a-half-year-old male. Both were sent to Arkansas' capital city as part of a breeding recommendation by the Species Survival Plan.
The zoo already had Khali, a female sloth bear.
Pabu and Sahaasa are rotating on exhibit but will eventually be seen together, according to the post.
