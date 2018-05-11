PHOTO: Little Rock Zoo welcomes 2 new sloth bears

The Little Rock Zoo said Thursday that it received two new sloth bears last week.

According to a Facebook post, Pabu, who is 18 months old, is a male that was born at the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park. He was joined by Sahaasa, a 5-and-a-half-year-old male. Both were sent to Arkansas' capital city as part of a breeding recommendation by the Species Survival Plan.

The zoo already had Khali, a female sloth bear.

Pabu and Sahaasa are rotating on exhibit but will eventually be seen together, according to the post.