Police identify woman, boyfriend found dead in apparent Little Rock murder-suicide

Little Rock police have identified a woman and her live-in boyfriend found dead Thursday night in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. to a house at 8608 Edwina Drive, where they located 47-year-old Shirley Kirklin, and Kirklin’s boyfriend, 58-year-old Timothy Williams, according to a report.

Initial findings show Williams shot Kirklin before fatally wounding himself, the city's Police Department said.

When a 15-year-old boy woke up and went to check on his mother, Kirklin, he found her and Williams dead in the master bedroom, the report states.

Kirklin and Williams were pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. Their bodies were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.

The teenager then called family members who arrived at the home a short time later and notified police.

The killing was the 17th homicide that Little Rock police have reported this year in Arkansas’ capital city.