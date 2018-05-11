Rogers jumps on Cabot early

ROGERS -- Rogers has struggled all season to score goals, but the Mounties only needed eight seconds to find the back of the net Thursday.

Brayan Flores sent a high kick that went through the hands of Cabot goalkeeper Nicholas Whisker and into the net for a quick 1-0 lead, as the Mounties rolled to a 6-0 victory in the first round of the Class 7A state boys soccer tournament at Gates Stadium.

"Getting that first goal that early really helped us out," Rogers Coach Stephen Peck said. "That kind of changed the way we approached the game since we've struggled in scoring. To have one come that early really helped us."

Cabot (11-10-1) was under attack from the minute as the Mounties relentlessly fired shots on goal on their way to a 4-0 halftime lead. Whisker was injured late in the first half when he and a teammate collided inside the goalie box.

The Mounties (12-10-1) had other chances at goals as Flores hit the left post from about 18 yards out and Nelson Rivas and Trey Keith also missed scoring chances.

Maynor Sandoval had a point-blank shot on the goal that Whisker was somehow able to corral, but eventually, the Mounties found the openings.

"I was pleased with the way we moved and passed the ball today," Peck said. "I thought we could have done even better, but we were able to take advantage of most of the opportunities we had today."

Johan Rodriguez scored two goals and Felix Escobar put one into the left corner and the Mounties were never threatened.

"We just all wanted to score today," Rodriguez said. "We really wanted this one today. We've had trouble scoring, but today we fixed it. We played with a lot of heart today."

A large home crowd was able to cheer the Mounties on Thursday, something Peck said made a difference for his team.

"When you have a lot of fans cheering you on, it helps," Peck said. "It definitely makes you feel better."

Rogers continued the attack in the second half as Samuel Zamarron scored with 10:09 left in the match, then Francisco Jimenez drilled a left-footer from about 10 yards out to set the final margin.

BRYANT 4, BENTONVILLE 0

Bryant's didn't need any second-half goals and thoroughly handled Bentonville.

The Hornets (15-2-1) scored back-to-back goals early in the first half to get things rolling. At the 31:05 mark, Jhorman Cruz got in the middle of Bentonville's defense just a few yards away from the goal and scored. The Tigers (8-12) turned the ball over immediately after, and the Hornets made it 2-0 with another goal at the 30:27 mark.

Bryant keeper Arron Stahlmann was solid in goal for the Hornets.

Brandon Delgado scored on a penalty kick, and Luis Lara scored off a rebound for Bryant's other goals.

FAYETTEVILLE 2, FS SOUTHSIDE 1

The two teams battled to a 1-1 tie after 80 minutes and Fayetteville sophomore forward Sullivan Witte needed less than a minute in the sudden-death period to score the match-winning goal for the Bulldogs (11-13).

Witte maneuvered himself into the middle of the Southside defense, took a pass in close and delivered the game-winner for the Bulldogs.

Fayetteville got out to an early lead on a goal by senior midfielder Lawson Templeton at the 39:18 mark in the first half against the Mavericks (6-15).

LR CATHOLIC 1, BENTONVILLE WEST 0

Rowan Thomas scored an early goal and the Catholic (16-5-1) defense did the rest.

Both teams had numerous chances throughout the match but could not find the net.

Andrew Epperson contributed to this article.

