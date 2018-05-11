Subscribe Register Login
Friday, May 11, 2018, 4:50 p.m.

Second Poke Hula location opens in Little Rock's Heights neighborhood

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:47 p.m.

this-poke-bowl-photographed-at-little-rocks-poke-hula-features-brown-rice-marinated-tuna-shrimp-edamame-masago-ponzu-sauce-sesame-seeds-dry-seaweed-and-crispy-onion

PHOTO BY ERIC E. HARRISON

This poke bowl, photographed at Little Rock’s Poke Hula, features brown rice, marinated tuna, shrimp, edamame, masago, ponzu sauce, sesame seeds, dry seaweed and crispy onion.

Poke Hula’s second eatery has opened in Little Rock’s Heights neighborhood.

The restaurant, which bills itself as “a taste of Hawaii without the cost of travel,” began welcoming patrons Friday at 5621 Kavanaugh Blvd.

“We know y’all are so excited for this, but not as excited as we are to be a part of such an amazing community,” Poke Hula said on Facebook.

New drinks and more variety are planned at the Heights location, according to the restaurant.

The mini-chain has another Little Rock space downtown at 419 E. 3rd St.

Poke Hula is also set to open a third location in downtown Conway’s Halter Building, 1115 W. Oak St. An opening date for that project hasn’t been announced.

