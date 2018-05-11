Seniors left their marks for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- Top college baseball teams usually don't get significant contributions from seniors.

The No. 6-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks are an exception.

College players are eligible to be drafted by major league teams after their junior seasons, and that's when most sign pro contracts.

Carson Shaddy and Luke Bonfield weren't drafted last season, but they returned to the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville as seniors and have helped keep the Razorbacks (33-15, 14-10) atop the SEC West and in position to host an NCAA regional.

Shaddy, a second baseman from Fayetteville, and Bonfield, a designated hitter and outfielder from Skillman, N.J., have been mainstays in the lineup all season with 35 and 39 starts, respectively. Shaddy returned to the lineup at LSU on Sunday -- and went 2 for 4 -- after missing seven games because of left wrist injury.

Arkansas first baseman Jared Gates, a senior from Wichita, Kan., has 21 starts. So the Razorbacks have started three seniors in nearly half of their games.

"This is the first time I've had this many seniors in the lineup," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "You might have a senior that starts every other year or a guy that's a backup or a bullpen pitcher.

"But as far as seniors being every day starters, here it's been rare. It's nice to have that experience."

The Razorbacks play No. 20 Texas A&M (34-14, 12-12) at 6 tonight at Baum Stadium to open their final regular-season home series. Shaddy, Bonfield and Gates will be honored during a senior day ceremony before Saturday's 1 p.m. game.

Shaddy's father, Chris, also played at Arkansas.

"It's going to be really emotional," Carson Shaddy said. "My dream as a kid wasn't really to be a professional baseball player. It was to follow my dad's footsteps and play for the Razorbacks.

"So getting to have that opportunity as a freshman to walk on and kind of earn my spot was huge."

Shaddy has a team-high batting average of .361 with 9 home runs and 29 runs batted in.

"It's been fun coaching Carson," Van Horn said. "He's grown up a lot. His leadership has been great. I think the younger players look to him for some calmness, especially when the game's on the line."

Bonfield is batting .296 with 6 home runs and 27 RBI.

"It's been a little bit up and down for Luke, but he's had some great days, great weekends," Van Horn said. "I really like his approach at the plate."

Bonfield said he has several family members visiting this weekend, including some who never have seen a game at Baum Stadium.

"I feel I've had a pretty good career to this point," Bonfield said. "I haven't been able to do the one thing I've wanted to do, which is win a national championship. So that's the one thing left to do here."

Gates transferred to Arkansas from Iowa Western Community College and last season started 35 games at third base. He batted .246, but hit 6 home runs, including a two-run home run that helped Arkansas beat Missouri State 11-10 in the Fayetteville Regional at Baum Stadium.

This season has been tough for Gates, who is batting .208 with 3 home runs and 16 RBI.

"We thought this would be Jared's year," Van Horn said. "It just hasn't happened yet, but there's still time left."

Gates said the Razorbacks' success has helped him deal with his individual struggles.

"I've always been a team guy, so as long as the Hogs are doing good I'm happy," he said. "Obviously, I'd like to produce and help the team out. But whoever's over there [at first base], if they're helping the team then that's good for me."

Shaddy said Gates has an attitude valued by the players.

"There's not a lot of people that we respect more than Jared Gates on this team," Shaddy said. "We all believe in him and we know what he can do. He's just a grinder."

Shaddy has played in 198 games for the Razorbacks and Bonfield in 184. They've played for teams with a combined 144-88 record, including a College World Series appearance in 2015.

"You look at those guys and you start thinking about how many games they've been involved in and all the travel," Van Horn said. "They've been around and have a lot of wins for this level."

Shaddy and Bonfield became roommates this year.

"When we decided we were coming back we texted each other immediately and it was like, 'You want to be roommates?' " Shaddy said. "It's been good. Say I don't have a good game -- that's a guy I can talk to because I know he's got a lot of experience.

"We share ideas all the time at home. Luke's a great roommate. Does his dishes. Cleans up after himself. He's really clean."

Bonfield said he and Shaddy had the same approach going into this season.

"We've got something to prove," Bonfield said. "We want to go far in postseason and I think that's something we really look forward to full-time."

