Sheriff: 28-year-old Arkansas woman killed; man arrested

An Arkansas woman was killed Friday, authorities say, and the man suspected in her death was arrested.

According to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 2500 block of Columbia Road 30, where an individual had been shot.

The victim was later identified as Jenika Rankin, 28, of Magnolia, the release states. She was reportedly pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities said 38-year-old Keith McBride was identified as a suspect and taken into custody on South Jackson Street after a brief chase.

The Magnolia resident faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of firearm by certain persons and felony fleeing. At the time of the news release, he was being held at the Columbia County jail in lieu of $1 million bond.