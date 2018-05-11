SOFTBALL ROUNDUPS

CLASS 7A

CONWAY 10,

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 0 (5)

Holly Stewart’s RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning ended a Conway (20-9) rout of Springdale Har-Ber (10-17).

The Lady Wampus Cats led 1-0 in the first inning on Addie Jordan’s RBI single. They took a 3-0 lead in the third inning thanks to Allie St. John’s RBI double and Madeline Bruce’s run-scoring single.

Stewart’s two-run single in the fourth inning extended Conway’s lead to 5-0.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 4,

VAN BUREN 2

Fort Smith Southside (14-12) advanced with a victory over Van Buren (15-12).

The Lady Mavericks trailed 2-0 entering the fifth inning, but scored three times to take a 3-2 lead.

Cailin Massey’s two-run triple tied the game at 2-2, then Hannah Hogue hit a double to score Massey to give Southside a 3-2 lead. Southside added an insurance run in the top of the sixth for a 4-2 lead on Meliah Hunter’s single. Hannah Brewer and Katianne Bramlett each had run-scoring singles for the Lady Pointers.

ROGERS 8,

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0

Madison Heinle allowed three hits in a complete-game effort to lead Rogers (20-10) past Fort Smith Northside (7-13).

Rogers led 1-0 after two innings and 2-0 after four innings. The Lady Mounties extended their lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning on a RBI triple from Allyn Hensley and a run-scoring single from Sadie Beeman.

In the sixth inning, Rogers pulled away with a four-run burst. Hensley’s RBI single scored Whitney Storey. One batter later, Courtney Storey hit a two-run triple to right field for a 7-0 lead.

CLASS 6A

JONESBORO 4,

EL DORADO 3 (8)

Jonesboro (16-11) rallied in the seventh inning with two runs then won the game in the eighth to advance.

El Dorado (16-14) scored three runs in the initial six innings to take a 3-1 advantage.

LAKE HAMILTON 10,

PINE BLUFF 0 (6)

Lake Hamilton couldn’t get a runner to cross the plate in its initial inning but picked up the pace afterward against Pine Bluff (11-18).

The Lady Wolves scored three runs with no hits in the second inning to jump out to an early lead and didn’t look back.

Lake Hamilton (17-10) added five additional runs in the fourth inning then one more run in the fifth and sixth innings to take a 10-0 lead.

Hailee Quilici, Anna Richardson and Natalie Rogers each scored two runs to help lead the Lake Hamilton offense.

MOUNTAIN HOME 7,

TEXARKANA 0

Mountain Home (14-16) was held scoreless in the initial two innings but had big innings after that against Texarkana (12-13).

The Lady Bombers used three hits to score three runs in the third inning to put the game out of reach.

Maly Tabor and Isabella Bevel helped provide the offense for Mountain Home by scoring two runs each.

CLASS 2A

PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 5,

PARKERS CHAPEL 0

Led by junior Kenley Hawk, the Palestine-Wheatley Lady Patriots played their way into today’s quarterfinal round by shutting out Parkers Chapel.

Hawk went seven innings with 15 strikeouts and scored twice for the Lady Patriots, using two doubles and a single.

SPRING HILL 10, LAVACA 9

Lavaca opened a 7-0 lead over Spring Hill, but Spring Hill answered with a five-run third inning that ultimately gave the Bears the victory.

Spring Hill senior Maegan Ward hit a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap an 8-8 tie and Keylee Lewis’ RBI double was the game winner.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 7,

PANGBURN 5

East Poinsett County Warriors opened a five-run lead in the fourth inning and held on for a victory over Pangburn.