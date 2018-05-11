State posts mansion director job; manager of governor’s home attends to finances, staff of 8

The search for a new administrator at the Governor's Mansion began with a job posting on the Department of Finance and Administration's website late Tuesday and will continue for two weeks, Arkansas first lady Susan Hutchinson said Wednesday.

Longtime mansion administrator Donald J. Bingham retired last week. He had served under Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson since Jan. 11, 2015. Before that, he served under Mike Huckabee, a Republican, from September 1997-2006.

In an April 10 memo obtained last week by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Bingham told Hutchinson that he submitted his resignation for "retirement" purposes. Hutchinson spokesman J.R. Davis said previously that the governor did not ask Bingham to resign.

On Wednesday, Susan Hutchinson praised Bingham's service and said that he created and trained a strong, talented staff.

"We wish Don well," she said. "He gave us three great years with all his creativity, which will be greatly missed."

Mansion financial officer Patty Shipp will fill in until a replacement is hired, the first lady said.

The job description -- posted under the Department of Finance and Administration jobs on the state's website www.ark.org -- lists job duties that include managing day-to-day operations, overseeing finances, supervising a staff of eight and conducting tours.

Ateca Williams, deputy chief of staff of internal operations for Gov. Hutchinson, said the job description was purposely broad because "Mr. Bingham was very unique" and his job duties varied widely.

"Hospitality, managerial experience, event planning," Williams said. "This is basically a big museum when you really think about it."

While Bingham's annual salary was $98,410, the salary listed in the job details is a flat $80,000.

Williams said that the two-week time frame was chosen so as many applications from around the state as possible can be gathered.

"Normally, they hold the jobs open for about a week on the state website," Williams said.

Once the period closes, Williams and Susan Hutchinson will conduct interviews.

"Every one is encouraged to apply, including current employees, " Williams said. "The governor will make the final decision."

Williams said they have not set a deadline for filling the position.

Metro on 05/11/2018