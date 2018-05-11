SOFTBALL

Arkansas reaches SEC semifinals

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament for the first time since 2001 with Thursday's 8-3 victory over eighth-ranked and No. 2 seed Georgia in Columbia, Mo.

The Razorbacks, whose eight runs are the most by the program in an SEC Tournament game, will face No. 12 South Carolina in a semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

One of three Razorbacks with two hits in the game, senior A.J. Belans was 2 for 3, including a three-run homer, and freshman Mary Haff tied the program's single-season record with her 26th victory in 3 1/3 innings of relief.

On the heels of earning all-conference honors, Haff was named one of 10 finalists for the 2018 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year. Through 38 appearances, Haff carries a 25-6 record with a 1.49 ERA and 223 strikeouts in 183 innings.

The No. 18 Razorbacks improved to 39-14 for the most victories by the program since the 2002 season.

SAU wins, Tech loses in Central Region

Faith Otts went 2 for 4 with three RBI, and Jill Roye and Brooke Goad had three hits each to power Southern Arkansas University to a 9-1 victory over Minnesota State-Mankato in the opening round of the NCAA Central Region 2 on Thursday in Magnolia.

The Muleriders (53-9) will take on Augustana at 1 p.m. today.

Elsewhere, Janie Knowles and Makenzie Addis had two hits each, but Arkansas Tech University was unable to overcome timely hitting by Minnesota-Duluth, falling 5-1 in Winona, Minn., in the Central Region 1

The Golden Suns (43-18) will face top-seeded Winona State in an elimination contest at 3:30 p.m. today.

GOLF

UA's Ortiz receives two conference honors

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville senior Alvaro Ortiz earned second-team All-SEC honors and was selected to the SEC community service team for men's golf, the league office announced Thursday.

Ortiz leads the Razorbacks with a 70.8 stroke average, four top-five finishes and 19 rounds under par. He has been Arkansas' low man in six events.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAFS loses conference tourney opener

The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith touched St. Edward's ace Tanner Lawson for nine hits during Thursday's opening game of the Heartland Conference Tournament, but the Lions couldn't produce enough big hits, falling 6-2 in Cleburne, Texas.

UAFS (32-18) will play the loser of Thursday's late game between No. 2 seed St. Mary's and No. 3 seed Lubbock Christian at noon today in an elimination game.

All nine of the Lions' hits came from the top five spots in the batting order. Troy Cahill was 2 for 4 with 1 RBI, and Kyle Love was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a home run. Dion Williams and Anthony Seminaris also had two hits each.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Cabot's Bridges announces retirement

Cabot boys basketball Coach Jerry Bridges announced Thursday that he is retiring at the end of the school year.

Bridges, who was hired by the Panthers in 2004, led Cabot to its only state championship in 2016 with a victory over Bentonville, which featured Malik Monk, now with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets. He also won state titles at Caddo Hills and Morrilton. Before coming to Cabot, Bridges served as Mountain Home's athletic director.

"Jerry Bridges was hired to develop a competitive boys basketball program. He definitely accomplished that goal after winning a state championship title for Cabot when no one ever thought it would be possible," Cabot Superintendent Tony Thurman said in a news release.

Bridges has been coaching and teaching for more than 30 years.

"Leaving Cabot is bittersweet, but I've loved every single minute," Bridges said in a news release.

The search for a new coach will begin immediately.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/11/2018