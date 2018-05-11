Style: It’s all about the budget

When you’re doing a major home remodeling project, knowing precisely how much money you have to spend and staying within that budget is crucial.

“As contractors, we design our projects to our clients’ budgets,” says J.P. Ward, architect and vice president of business development at Anthony Wilder Design/Build in Cabin John, Md. “Homeowners need to know what their budget is upfront and be realistic about what they can afford.”

Considering a big home renovation? See Saturday’s Style section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette to learn how to set priorities, establish a spending limit and stick to a budget.