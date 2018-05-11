Time for nitty-gritty of baseball

FAYETTEVILLE -- With finals week wrapping up at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the No. 6 Razorbacks baseball team has entered it's all-baseball, all-the-time segment of the season.

That's the optimum time for a team looking to make a postseason push.

"The guys are done with finals, and you can just tell by talking to them ... that they're just so relieved," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said on the eve of the Razorbacks' final home series against Texas A&M. "They're just ready to focus in on baseball for hopefully the next six, seven weeks."

Van Horn said the end of classes comes with a different feel.

"These guys, for example, were practicing at 11 o'clock," he said. "We got in early work. They're all here. Some have already lifted weights this morning because there were some time slots there. It just frees them up. Mentally, you don't have to worry.

"It's kind of almost like going back to being a kid again in the summer. You're carefree and let's go play ball."

Senior Luke Bonfield called the completion of finals an "awesome" milestone.

"All we have to do is what every guy on the team likes to do," Bonfield said. "Some people love school, but I don't love school. I'd much rather be out here than in the classroom."

Who knows who?

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn might not have a closer friend in the head coaching fraternity than Texas A&M's Rob Childress, who was his assistant at several stops on their way up the ranks. Van Horn also had Aggies assistant coaches Will Bolt and Justin Hutchins as players on his Nebraska teams that made College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2002.

"I say it every year, I really don't like coaching against Rob and Will and Justin," Van Horn said. "Really, it's business. It's business when we play them. We just play, so I don't get any more fired up really about any team. I just want to hopefully win a series and move on, to be honest with you."

Van Horn said he has detected similarities in their coaching styles.

"They think they've got me figured out too," he said, grinning. "You'll see them pitch out at certain times because maybe there's a tendency to hit and run on those counts over the years, so usually I won't, just to see if they will. There's a lot of that going on. Bottom line, we just know each other pretty good."

First thing first

The first question asked at Coach Dave Van Horn's media availability Thursday was if he had decided who would start at first base for tonight's series opener against Texas A&M.

"I think we'll probably go with Hunter Wilson tomorrow," Van Horn said. "He's been working out at first the last couple of days and doing a good job. [We'll] give him a shot."

Hog throwers

The Razorbacks plan to go with the same starters who have thrown the last five weekends: junior right-hander Blaine Knight (7-0, 2.77 ERA), junior southpaw Kacey Murphy (5-4, 2.57) and sophomore right-hander Isaiah Campbell (3-5, 4.76).

Knight (7-0) has a 2.77 ERA and has allowed 61 hits and 17 walks to go along with 66 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. He has the highest win total and best ERA among the three SEC pitchers who remain unbeaten in 12 or more appearances and 40 or more innings pitched, ahead of Ole Miss' James McArthur (5-0, 4.09), Georgia's Chase Adkins (5-0, 4.12) and South Carolina's Eddy Demurias (4-0, 4.22).

Concerning Cronin

Ace reliever Matt Cronin should be available on Sunday, Dave Van Horn said Thursday, supporting a prognosis he was given earlier in the week.

Cronin has not pitched since April 21 after it was discovered his sore throat was symptomatic of what Van Horn has been told was a less than full-blown case of mononucleosis. The left-handed closer has nine saves.

"If he's in the game on Sunday, then we'll just kind of watch the way he throws," Van Horn said. "Everybody should be able to tell if he's either got it or he's fading. So it could be three hitters, it could be six hitters, it could be one hitter."

Sports on 05/11/2018