Trojans nearing No. 2 seed

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is on pace for its first baseball division title since joining the Sun Belt Conference in 1992.

The program has never been higher than the No. 3 seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, and if the Trojans (26-20, 14-9) hold their standing in the West during the final six regular season conference games, they will automatically be given one of the tournament’s top two seeds.

The No. 1 seed is given to the team with the highest overall conference win percentage, which happens to be UALR’s opponent this weekend: No. 19 Coastal Carolina (32-16, 18-6).

“If you had told me at the beginning of the year that we get to go to Coastal Carolina with two weeks left and they’re in first and we’re in first, tied for second overall, I’d jump up and down and take it anytime,” UALR Coach Chris Curry said. “We love it. We embrace it. We’ve got no fear, nothing to lose.”

The Trojans went 4-2 in consecutive series victories over Appalachian State and South Alabama, when they averaged 9.2 runs per game — nearly doubling their season average (5.1 runs per game).

Junior center fielder Marcus Ragan continued his hitting streak, which now stands at 11 games, through those series, and junior third baseman Nick Perez slugged .480 with 2 home runs and 4 RBI.

Curry said that he was concerned that UALR would suffer a hangover and struggle in its nonconference game Tuesday against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, which had beaten the Trojans 7-4 on April 24.

Instead, UALR scored six runs in the first inning and beat UAPB 12-6.

The Trojans pitching staff ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team ERA (4.60) and right-handed senior reliever Justin Garcia (3-3, 3.24 ERA) leads the conference with 10 saves.

Curry said he hopes to get senior lefty Cole Townsend (3-1, 3.89) two more starts before the regular season ends.

Townsend has appeared in 8 games this season, and he offered promise with his victory over South Alabama on Sunday, when he pitched 52/3 innings with 2 hits, 2 earned runs, a walk and 5 strikeouts.

ASU rebounds

After winning its last two Sun Belt Conference series, Arkansas State University has wedged itself back into postseason contention.

The Red Wolves (17-27, 8-16 Sun Belt) are now 10th in the overall conference standings, which would give them the final seed in the Sun Belt Conference tournament.

ASU has not missed the conference tournament since 2009, and they must hold their place through the final six regular season conference games in order to return for the ninth consecutive year.

“That’s a long way off,” said ASU Coach Tommy Raffo. “For us, we have not earned it. We have to continue to play well. And if we do, we’ll hopefully get that trip. There’s no margin for error.”

The Red Wolves went 4-2 in series victories over South Alabama and Texas State.

Starting pitching had a 3.58 ERA during the stretch, and the bullpen had a 4.46 ERA.

ASU has had minimal success, which Raffo partly credits to the season-long losses of senior catcher Justin Felix (broken fibula), who was last year’s leader in RBI, and senior third baseman Alex Howard, who has missed the season with what Raffo would only disclose as a “health issue.”

Raffo said both players have been granted a medical redshirt, which allows for an extra year of eligibility.

During the Texas State series, Raffo said, the Red Wolves likely lost senior third baseman Tobias Johnson (.259 batting average, 25 RBI) for the season with a strained hamstring.

Crucial series

The University of Central Arkansas has hovered at third place in the Southland Conference despite winning seven consecutive games and its last two conference series.

UCA (30-18, 16-8) have an opportunity to overtake second-place Southeastern Louisiana (21-8, 19-8), when the Bears host the Lions this weekend.

UCA has batted .388 and averaged 12.9 runs per game during its victory streak; but the Bears will have to slow down SE Louisiana on the basepaths. The Lions are third in the NCAA in stolen bases per game (2.44).

Who’s on third?

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Coach Carlos James said he’s still trying to find an everyday third baseman.

UAPB (20-23, 12-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has used three different third basemen in the past four games, and the position combined to go 2 for 14 (.143) at the plate, with 1 RBI, and produced 2 errors in the field.

Bradly Lopez (.135, 3 RBI), Austin Toth (.171, 2 RBI), John Magnuson (.133, 8 RBI) have been rotating at third base. James inserted Magnuson into Wednesday’s lineup against the University of Central Arkansas. He went 1 for 4 in UAPB’s 25-5 loss to the Bears.

UAPB is the No. 3 seed in the SWAC’s West Division and will open the conference tournament at 9 a.m. May 16 against the East’s No. 2 seed, Jackson State at Wesley Barrow Stadium in New Orleans.