UAMS to offer free phone consultations for doctors treating patients addicted to opioids

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Friday announced a service offering free phone consultations for doctors treating patients who are addicted to opioids.

The service is meant to help doctors who are authorized to prescribe medicine to treat opioid addiction and encourage more doctors to offer the treatment, said Michael Mancino, director of the Center for Addiction Services at UAMS.

According to a news release, health care providers can call UAMS for advice on topics such as prescribing treatment medication, billing issues and connecting patients to other services.

Providers can use the service by calling (833)872-7404 or (501)526-8459.

In August, UAMS will begin hosting weekly video conferences offering information on treating opioid addiction.

Both projects are free to participants and supported with $600,000 in federal grant funding from the state drug director’s office, Mancino said.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.