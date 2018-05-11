Coaches, family atmosphere has top prospect thinking Hogs

Highly recruited cornerback Raymond Woodie III updated his recruitment and interest in Arkansas on Recruiting Thursday.

Woodie, 6-1, 185 of Tallahassee, Florida has offers from Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida State, Florida, Southern Cal, California, Louisville, Michigan State and others. His father is the linebackers coach at Florida State.

ESPN rates Woodie the No. 5 athlete and No. 119 overall prospect nationally in the 2019 class. He's being recruited by cornerbacks coach Mark Smith, who visited his school this week.

He plans to visit Arkansas this summer.

Latest with Arkansas:

"I'm still very high on Arkansas. They're one of my top schools."

High on the Hogs:

"All of the coaches are honest. They've been recruiting me for a long time. It kind of feels like a family atmosphere and I haven't been up there yet."

Confident, not cocky:

"Playing DB you have to be really confident or you can't play. You have to know like sometimes you may get beat, but you can't ever expect to get beat and you have like just put in the work, so you have the ability to be confident and back it up."