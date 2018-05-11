Word of mouth has ESPN 300 prospect planning a visit to Arkansas

Word of mouth has one of top prospects from Tennessee intrigued about Arkansas and is planning to visit Fayetteville.

Receiver T.J. Sheffield (5-10, 170 pounds) of Franklin (Tenn.) Independence has heard good things about the Razorbacks from other prospects who visited earlier this year.

“It seemed like all the all the Tennessee guys that have visited liked it,” Sheffield said.

ESPN rates Sheffield a 4-star prospect, No. 12 athlete and No. 130 overall prospect in the nation. He and his parents are trying fit an Arkansas visit into their schedule.

“We are going to visit in the future,” Sheffield said.

He has noticed the other Tennessee prospects commenting about the Hogs on Twitter.

“They tweeted a lot about them,” Sheffield said. “They like their edits and stuff.”

Sheffield recored 56 receptions for 840 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed 24 times for 119 yards and a touchdown as a junior. Building a relationship with his position coach and the school's offensive scheme will be key in his college decision.

Arkansas receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock visited Sheffield’s school on Wednesday.

“He said they throw the ball a lot and could see me at the slot position,” Sheffield said of Stepp.

Sheffield likes how Stepp operates.

“He’s chill and a younger coach, so he can relate to all the college players and life,” Sheffield said.