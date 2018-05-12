Home / Sports / College Sports /
SEC SOFTBALL
Arkansas fails to cash in early, falls to S. Carolina
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:20 a.m.
NO. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA 3, NO. 19 ARKANSAS 1
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was held to five hits Friday -- two of them from Katie Warrick -- in a 3-1 loss to South Carolina in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Columbia, Mo.
The Razorbacks (39-15) threatened to score in the top of the first inning but were unable to push a run across. Hannah McEwen drew her team-leading 22nd walk of the season, and after a base hit by Autumn Buczek, Arkansas had runners on first and second with no outs but failed to score.
The Gamecocks (45-13), who advanced to the tournament's championship game for the first time since 2001, got an RBI single from Kenzi Maguire in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Tiara Duffy's two-run home run in the fourth extended the lead to 3-0. It was South Carolina's 61st home run of the season, setting a new school record. The Gamecocks loaded the bases in the fifth inning on a single, a walk and a hit batter -- all coming with two outs -- before Krystan White popped out to end the inning.
A sacrifice fly by A.J. Belans scored pinch-runner Carley Haislip in the sixth inning for the Razorbacks' only run. Haislip came in for Ashley Diaz, who hit a single to center field on a full-count pitch to start the inning.
South Carolina pitcher Dixie Raley (12-4) threw her eighth complete game of the season, striking out seven batters. Autumn Storms (12-10) took the loss after allowing all 3 South Carolina runs on 5 hits in 3⅓ innings. Mary Haff went 2⅔ innings for the Razorbacks, allowing 2 hits with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.
After their best SEC Tournament showing since the 2001 season, the Razorbacks will await the NCAA Tournament selections, which will be announced Sunday at 9 p.m. Central on ESPN2. NCAA regional play is scheduled to begin Friday.
Sports on 05/12/2018
Print Headline: Arkansas fails to cash in early, falls to S. Carolina
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas fails to cash in early, falls to S. Carolina
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.