Arkansas fails to cash in early, falls to S. Carolina

NO. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA 3, NO. 19 ARKANSAS 1

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was held to five hits Friday -- two of them from Katie Warrick -- in a 3-1 loss to South Carolina in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament in Columbia, Mo.

The Razorbacks (39-15) threatened to score in the top of the first inning but were unable to push a run across. Hannah McEwen drew her team-leading 22nd walk of the season, and after a base hit by Autumn Buczek, Arkansas had runners on first and second with no outs but failed to score.

The Gamecocks (45-13), who advanced to the tournament's championship game for the first time since 2001, got an RBI single from Kenzi Maguire in the bottom of the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Tiara Duffy's two-run home run in the fourth extended the lead to 3-0. It was South Carolina's 61st home run of the season, setting a new school record. The Gamecocks loaded the bases in the fifth inning on a single, a walk and a hit batter -- all coming with two outs -- before Krystan White popped out to end the inning.

A sacrifice fly by A.J. Belans scored pinch-runner Carley Haislip in the sixth inning for the Razorbacks' only run. Haislip came in for Ashley Diaz, who hit a single to center field on a full-count pitch to start the inning.

South Carolina pitcher Dixie Raley (12-4) threw her eighth complete game of the season, striking out seven batters. Autumn Storms (12-10) took the loss after allowing all 3 South Carolina runs on 5 hits in 3⅓ innings. Mary Haff went 2⅔ innings for the Razorbacks, allowing 2 hits with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts.

After their best SEC Tournament showing since the 2001 season, the Razorbacks will await the NCAA Tournament selections, which will be announced Sunday at 9 p.m. Central on ESPN2. NCAA regional play is scheduled to begin Friday.

Sports on 05/12/2018