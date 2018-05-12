Back off now, cleric in Iran warns Israel

TEHRAN, Iran -- A prominent Iranian cleric on Friday threatened two Israeli cities with destruction if the Jewish state "acts foolishly" and attacks its interests again, while thousands of protesters demonstrated against President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers.

The comments by Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami followed a week of escalating tensions that threaten to spill over into a wider conflict between the two bitter enemies, who have long fought each other through proxies in Syria and Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes struck Iranian military installations inside Syria on Thursday -- its biggest coordinated assault on Syria since the 1973 Mideast war -- in retaliation for an Iranian rocket barrage on Israeli positions in the occupied Golan Heights. It was the most serious military confrontation between the two rivals to date.

Khatami, who has echoed sentiments of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who says Israel will not exist in 25 years, said the Jewish state could face destruction if it continues to challenge Iran.

"The holy system of the Islamic Republic will step up its missile capabilities day by day so that Israel, this occupying regime, will become sleepless and the nightmare will constantly haunt it that if it does anything foolish, we will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground," he said, according to state television.

His remarks drew chants of "Death to America!" from those gathered for Friday prayers in Tehran.

Israel's defense minister Friday called on President Bashar Assad to "get rid" of Iranian forces in Syria, warning their continued presence would only cause trouble.

Speaking while touring the Israeli side of the occupied Golan Heights, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said Israel is not looking for friction. "We did not come to the Iranian border, they came here," he said.

Iran has advisers and experts, and has backed tens of thousands of militiamen who are fighting alongside Assad's forces in the Syrian civil war. Israel has warned it will not tolerate its archenemy Iran establishing a military presence on its doorstep.

Iran, meanwhile, in its first official reaction to Israeli attacks on suspected Iranian targets in Syria, said Israel's attacks came "under fabricated and baseless excuses."

Thousands later demonstrated across Iran to protest Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal. The protests resembled other aggressive but orderly gatherings typical under President Hassan Rouhani, who has portrayed himself as seeking rapprochement with the West and is simultaneously trying to save the nuclear deal with world powers and to appease hard-liners seeking revenge for Israeli attacks.

In a lengthy statement on Friday, the Iranian government warned that it would take "whatever reciprocal measures it deems expedient" if it is not fully compensated for the U.S. withdrawal from the nuclear agreement as provided for in the accord.

It called on the other parties to the agreement -- especially Britain, France and Germany -- to safeguard the accord, adding that no provisions or time frames in the 2015 agreement "are negotiable in any manner."

At the same time, the government said it has tasked the president of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran with "taking all necessary steps in preparation for Iran to pursue industrial-scale enrichment without any restrictions."

After Trump announced the U.S. withdrawal from the deal on Tuesday, Rouhani warned that Iran would resume uranium enrichment at an even higher rate if the accord collapses. He ordered Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to negotiate with the countries still in the deal to try to save it, and Friday's statement reiterated that Zarif was seeking "required guarantees" from the five other parties to the agreement.

The nuclear deal imposed restrictions on the Islamic Republic's nuclear program in return for the lifting of most of the U.S. and international sanctions against Tehran.

However, the deal came with time limits and did not address Iran's ballistic missile program or its regional policies. Trump has repeatedly pointed to those omissions in referring to the accord as the "worst deal ever." However, proponents of the deal have said those time limits were meant to encourage more discussion with Iran in the future.

On Friday, France urged Europeans to stand up to Trump over the nuclear deal and not act as "vassals," as the European Union scrambles to find ways to save the accord and the billions of dollars in trade it spurred.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Europe-1 radio that Europe should not accept that the U.S. is the "world's economic policeman."

"Do we want to be vassals who obey decisions taken by the United States while clinging to the hem of their trousers?" Le Maire asked. "Or do we want to say we have our economic interests, we consider we will continue to do trade with Iran?"

European governments tried for months to persuade Trump to stick with the deal but failed, and now fear it will raise the risk of conflict in the region. Aside from the mounting military tensions between Iran and Israel, oil prices are rising on the uncertainty.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke Friday and underlined their aim of preserving the deal and peace in the Mideast. And European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini insisted that it's not up to the U.S. to determine the deal's future anyway.

"This deal is not a bilateral treaty. It's a U.N. Security Council Resolution and it belongs to the entire world," said Mogherini, who will chair talks Tuesday with the British, French, German and Iranian foreign ministers in Brussels.

LETTERS FROM TRUMP

A person familiar with the matter said late Thursday that Trump sent two private letters to Middle East allies in recent weeks complaining that the United States had spent too much money in the region and urging them to pick up more of the burden as part of a coalition to counter Iran's influence.

The letters closely track sentiments Trump has expressed publicly as he seeks to ratchet up pressure on Iran while at the same time scale back U.S. involvement in a region that has consumed enormous resources and lives in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

He has said repeatedly that the United States spent $7 trillion in the Middle East since 9/11 and had gotten nothing out of it, a figure that fact checkers have deemed false. He may be taking that number from a study by the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs at Brown University that estimated future debt from war spending by 2053 at $7.9 trillion. For "war-related activities" in Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan since 2001, the institute says the cost has been $1.88 trillion.

Either way, it is a lot of money, and Trump essentially enshrined this point in a letter that was sent a few weeks ago to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to the person familiar with it. Trump talked about the need for the allies to work together with the United States to strengthen their united front against Iran and urged them to resolve a dispute with their neighbor, Qatar, that has led to a blockade.

After receiving a response from the Arabs, Trump then sent a second letter about a week ago reinforcing the points. It was not clear what specific steps might follow. He made a vague offer to send a team to help resolve the Qatar conflict if it would be helpful, but the Arab states have resisted the idea, saying it was for them to handle.

The existence of the first letter was made public Wednesday by Khamenei, who appeared intent on using it to undermine the Sunni Arab states that received it. He posted a message on Twitter jabbing the Arabs a day after Trump announced that he was pulling the U.S. out of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

"A few days ago Trump wrote a letter to leaders of #PersianGulf states, which was revealed to us," the supreme leader wrote. "He wrote: 'I spent $7 trillion and you must do something in return.' The U.S. wants to own humiliated slaves."

The ayatollah did not disclose how he obtained a copy of the letter. The White House and State Department declined to comment on private correspondence between the president and foreign leaders, but the person familiar with it said the Iranians distorted it to make it seem more divisive than it was. A Trump administration official told The Washington Post that the first letter was sent about two weeks ago.

Information for this article was contributed by Amir Vahdat, Angela Charlton, Lorne Cook, Geir Moulson, Edith M. Lederer, Ian Deitch, Sarah el Deeb and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press; and by Peter Baker of The New York Times.

