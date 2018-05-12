BASEBALL ROUNDUPS

CLASS 7A

VAN BUREN 5, CABOT 3 (9)

Trevor Johnson broke a 3-3 tie in the ninth inning with a single to center field and the Pointers (22-6) went on to claim a quarterfinal victory over the defending state champions in North Little Rock.

Johnson, a junior who was also the winning pitcher, lifted a one-out fly ball that fell between the right and center fielders. A throwing error allowed Van Buren to tack on an insurance run.

Johnson, who entered the game with two outs in the bottom of the second in relief of starter Evan Jones, finished with three strikeouts and five walks. He gave up six hits. Sophomore Dakota Peters got the final two outs to pick up the save.

Dillon Thomas sent the game into extra innings when he led off the seventh inning with a home run to left field for Cabot (22-7).

ROGERS 10, LR CATHOLIC 0 (6)

The Mounties (22-7) jumped in front quickly and cruised into today’s semifinals. Rogers will face Conway in the semifinals at 2:30 p.m.

Senior McKaden Templeton picked up the win, and went 3 for 4 and drove in 3 runs for the Mounties. The right-hander tossed six shutout innings, scattering six hits. He struck out five and walked two. Rogers scored three runs in the bottom of the first and added three more in the second to take a 6-0 lead.

Jay Watson and Andrew McGlynn added two hits each. Watson, Hayden Seldomridge and Sal Jacobo also drove in two runs apiece.

CLASS 6A

BENTON 10, MARION 7

GREENWOOD — Benton (21-11) scored seven runs in the first inning, then held on to advance in a quarterfinal matchup against Marion (18-8).

Logan Black hit a two-run single in the first to give Benton a 5-0 lead. Peyton Paulette followed with an RBI hit for a 6-0 advantage. Black came around on a passed ball to push the lead to 7-0.

Marion was able to battle back, getting a RBI triple from Braden Wolford to cut the lead to 8-7 in the fourth inning.

Benton added to its lead after that, scoring single runs in the fourth, sixth and seven innings.

SHERIDAN 15,

MOUNTAIN HOME 2 (5)

Sheridan (28-5) found success early and often in the quarterfinals against Mountain Home (13-19).

Hunter Hicks hit two home runs to help lead the Sheridan offense. Tyler Cacciatori also hit a home run for the Yellowjackets.

GREENWOOD 6, TEXARKANA 3

Greenwood (30-3) used its power at the plate to pull away against Texarkana (19-10).

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. The Razorbacks bounced back in the third to tie the game at 2-2.

Greenwood responded in the bottom of the third with back-to-back home runs by Connor Noland and Colton Sagely to take a 4-2 lead.

CLASS 4A

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 15,

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 11

Connor Clark had three hits and Conor Germann finished with three RBI as Shiloh Christian (22-6) silenced Batesville Southside (18-7).

Michael Connolly, Jake Nelson, Walker Williams, Luke Johnson and Kyle LaRoche each had two hits for the Saints, who scored 11 runs over the first three innings and finished the night with 16 hits.

Shiloh Christian led 11-4 in the third, but Southside Batesville (18-7) scored four runs in its half of the inning, fueled by RBI hits from Grant Patterson and Dawson Cook, to inch closer.

MALVERN 6, BAPTIST PREP 1

Micah Holyfield allowed 1 run on 4 hits and struck out 3 to power Malvern (26-6) to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Drew Golden had three hits and Garrett Mayhan added two for the Leopards, who scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to create some separation.

Brett Kernodle, Nick Jones, Tucker Robertson and Luke Weaver each had hits for Baptist Prep (21-13).

POTTSVILLE 3, ASHDOWN 2

Greyson Stevens scattered 5 hits and struck out 5 over 7 innings to carry Potts-ville (23-6) over Ashdown.

Blake Ritter had an RBI single in the sixth for Ashdown (26-10). Bradley Bearden took the loss after allowing 6 hits and striking out 3 in 6 innings.